Jameis Winston Accuracy Chart: Week 11

Jameis Winston was the catalyst for the Bucs against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense. Spraying the football all over the field – Winston had, his, shall I say defining moment as an NFL quarterback. I know some will argue that his game as a rookie against the Philadelphia Eagles, was that game. However it like comparing apples to oranges. Against the Eagles, Winston had the added help of a ground game, that racked up 283 rushing yards on 38 carries by backs for which they averaged 7.4 yards. Whereas the running backs against the Chiefs averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Putting the onus squarely on Winston’s shoulders to lead his team to victory.

Winston has had his ups and downs this season, he has remained consistent on third downs throughout the year, completing 60 of 96 attempts with three touchdowns to one interception. Good for a completion percentage of 63%. In the redzone he is 19 of 29 with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Good for a completion percentage of 66%.