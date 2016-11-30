Jameis Winston Accuracy Chart: Week 12

Virtually, a mistake free game orchestrated by Jameis Winston, against the Seahawks; albeit with the exception of one throw late in the fourth quarter where he threw into double coverage to Mike Evans, resulting in an interception. It’s remarkable the consistency in which Winston is playing with since the teams by week. He is averaging 33 attempts per game and completing 64% of his passes for an average of 262 yards per game with 13 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He has shown marked improvement throwing to his right and for the most part, is allowing the coverage to dictate where the ball should be thrown based on his progressions.