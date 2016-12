Jameis Winston Accuracy Chart: Week 13

Jameis Winston has been a model of consistency, since the bye week – over the past four games he has demonstrated tremendous growth – all wins! His performance against the Chargers was not statically dominating in any passing category, however, he has settled into a groove as an on the cusp elite caliber signal caller. For the most part, he has worked with spare parts around him while managing to produce and raise their level of play. That’s the hallmark of an elite caliber QB, in the N.F.L.