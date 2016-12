Jameis Winston Accuracy Chart: Week 14

Jameis Winston struggled throwing outside the numbers down the right. However was 8 of 14 throwing inside the number in the intimidate range of 11-20 yards – and was a remarkable 4 of 6 in the same range under pressure. On third down he was not his typical-self versus the Saints going a pedestrian 6 of 11 – he is usually much better, I should say money, on third down.