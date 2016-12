Play By Play Data Extrapolation: Week 11

The offense was successful in attacking the Chiefs defense with two tight end sets running 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE, 2WR) 30 times, gaining 202 total yards out of the personnel package, for an average of 6.7 yards per play. Defensively the team was shredded on the ground when in their nickel package as they allowed the Chiefs to gain 107 yards on 15 carries, good for an average of 7.13 yards per carry.