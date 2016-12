Play By Play Data Extrapolation: Week 12

The game plan featured a ton of two or more tight end sets and six offensive linemen, on 22 plays to combat the Seahawks defensive front. Koetter and the Bucs decided against putting Winston in the shotgun, lining up in the shotgun set a season low, 30% of the time. On defense Mike Smith was once again active with blitzing. Sending more than 4 rushers on 12 of Russell Wilson 45 dropbacks.